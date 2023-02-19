‘Will keep up a strong voice for children’s rights’, Ayushmann Khurrana appointed UNICEF National Ambassador

The National award-winning film star, Ayushmann Khurrana is known for portraying roles that are different from the mainstream roles and being the face of movies that talk about social change. Recently, UNICEF announced the appointment of the star as National Ambassador. The actor had earlier served as UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate for ending violence against children and the broader child rights agenda. In his earlier role, he interacted with children and spoke on internet safety, cyberbullying, mental health, and gender equality.

In this new role as UNICEF National Ambassador, Ayushmann will support the organization in ensuring the rights of every child to survive, thrive, and be protected as well as promoting their voice and agency in decisions that concern them. Talking about his new role, the 38-year-old actor said, “It is truly an honor to further my advocacy for children’s rights with UNICEF India as a National Ambassador. I am passionate about the issues facing children and adolescents in India. As UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate, I have interacted with children and spoken on internet safety, cyberbullying, mental health, and gender equality. In this new role with UNICEF, I will keep up a strong voice for children’s rights, especially for the most vulnerable supporting solutions for issues that impact them the most.”