Will Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reunite on-screen after Shershaah anytime soon? Actress reveals

Kiara Advani, who recently represented India at an event in Cannes, is gearing up for an exciting lineup of projects. However, fans of her and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, keep wishing for them to collaborate with each other after the 2021 war drama Shershaah.

In a recent interview, Kiara opened up about the love they have received for Shershaah and revealed her plans to reunite with Sidharth on screen.

Kiara Advani on working with Sidharth Malhotra again

In a recent conversation with the Film Companion during her time in Cannes, France, Kiara Advani discussed working with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. She stated, “I feel like Shershaah gave us a lot of love as a couple. So there's a certain excitement, and people want to see us together.”

However, she added that both of them had a lot of respect for each other’s space as actors. She expressed the excitement they had for working together but clarified that if a script was offered to them, they would have to love it individually.

The actress continued, saying, "I've never really thought of it like, 'As a couple, how does this work?' I think we're individual people first and actors first so that's how we would go about looking for something. But yeah, we would love to work together, but it has to excite us equally."

Kiara Advani represents India at a global event in Cannes

Kiara Advani recently ventured to the French Riviera and served major fashion goals with her looks. For her first appearance, Kiara chose a white-colored flowy gown designed by Prabal Gurung. She paired the outfit with quirky pearl earrings. Sharing a video on her Instagram, Kiara wrote, “Rendezvous at the Riviera.”

On her second day in Cannes, she graced the Red Sea Film Foundation Women in Cinema Gala Dinner hosted by Vanity Fair. The Satyaprem Ki Katha star was a vision in her black and pink gown.

On the work front, Kiara is looking forward to starring in the political action thriller Game Changer, YRF Spy Universe’s War 2, and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

