Will Kiran Rao send Laapataa Ladies backed by Aamir Khan for the Oscars? Filmmaker reacts

Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited directorial venture Laapataa Ladies. The comedy-drama has been creating a lot of buzz with its promos and the director was recently in Delhi to promote the film. At a press conference, she was asked if she has any plans to send the film to the Oscars. Here's what she said.

Kiran Rao on sending Laapataa Ladies for Oscars

According to India Today, on February 19th, Kiran Rao attended a press conference in Delhi to promote her film Laapataa Ladies. She was asked if she would send the film for the Oscars. In response, she said that her 'primary recognition' comes from how audiences receive it. She said, "Our primary recognition comes from the audience's response at the box office. If the viewers and the nation appreciate our work, that would be the greatest accolade for us."

She continued, "Following that, we will consider submitting the film for the Oscars next year. There is a specific community tasked with assessing and selecting the finest films of the year, and if our film is deemed worthy, we will submit it for the prestigious Oscars. However, for now, we are eagerly anticipating the recognition we are yet to receive on March 1, 2024, hinting at the film's release."

Kiran Rao was hooked with the film's one-liner

In an interaction with PTI, Kiran Rao said she was developing a script for her upcoming film but it wasn't working it. Things changed when Aamir Khan came from a screenwriting contest and told her a one-liner. “Aamir came home and told me a one-liner, about two girls on a train and how they get swapped. And I was hooked. I knew that this was not just a great story but also a great opportunity for me", she said.

About Laapataa Ladies

Kiran had helmed Dhobhi Ghat in 2010 and she is making a comeback in the director's chair after nearly 14 years. It is helmed by her and produced by Rao and Aamir Khan in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan and is based on a story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues from Divyanidhi Sharma. Laapataa Ladies is slated to release theatrically on March 1st, 2024.

In a previous interview with News18, she revealed why she decided to co-produce the film. She said: “I can’t expect Aamir to make everything that I make. Aamir particularly works in a way where he doesn’t do anything just because his son, his daughter, his wife, or his brother… the idea should work first. Also, we should make it within the budget that would support the idea.”

The film is the first venture of her production house Kindling Pictures. In the same interview, she said that one can do any kind of work if the budget of the film justifies the risk.

On the personal front, Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce in 2021. They got married in the year 2005; she was an assistant director in Lagaan. The couple has a son, Azad Rao Khan, who was born in 2011 via surrogacy. The two share a cordial relationship despite parting ways.

