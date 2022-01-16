Will make roads smoother than Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA's vow.

A Jharkhand MLA is facing social media wrath after he compared the roads of his constituency to that of Kangana Ranaut's cheeks. Turns out, a Congress legislator from Jharkhand's Jamtara Irfan Ansari uploaded a self-made video in which he promised the people of his constituency that smoother roads will be constructed. However, while making the vow, he promised that the roads will be smoother than Kangana's cheeks.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon. I promise they will be smoother than actress Kangana Ranaut's cheeks." The Congress legislator added that the smooth roads will be used by children from the tribal community and the state’s youth.

ANI shared a video of MLA Irfan Ansari and tweeted, "Jharkhand: I assure you that roads of Jamtara "will be smoother than cheeks of film actress Kangana Ranaut"; construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon..: Dr Irfan Ansari, Congress MLA," Jamtara (Source: Self-made video dated January 14)."

Take a look at the video below:

This is not the first time actresses have been at the centre of such remarks. Just last month, Hema Malini called out Maharashtra minister of water supply and sanitation Gulabrao Patil for his comment. As per reports, the minister while talking about development in his constituency of Jalgaon compared the smooth roads to the veteran actress' cheeks.

Click the link below to see Hema Malini's response.

