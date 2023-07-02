Will Mrunal Thakur hesitate to open up about her relationship? Lust Stories 2 actress reveals

In a recent interview, talented actress Mrunal Thakur opened up about the topic of actors hiding their relationships. The actress, known for her roles in films like Sita Ramam, Love Sonia, and Jersey among other notable films shared her perspective on relationships in the entertainment industry. She was recently seen in the highly anticipated Lust Stories 2, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatiaa and Vijay Varma. She spoke candidly about the prevalent practice of actors keeping their relationships under wraps. The actress expressed her belief that times have changed, and actors now have the freedom to openly discuss their relationships and life partners.

Mrunal Thakur on discussing her relationships openly

While Mrunal's current relationship status is not known, the actress shared that she can open up about her personal life because it gives people a chance to learn. The Lust Stories 2 actress said, “Thank God I am born in this era where I can talk about my relationships. I have spoken in the past as well, and I have spoken about my breakups which most people don’t want to address as it’s very personal. But I feel that you learn through these experiences and I am glad that today I am also surrounded by people who are very vocal about what they feel, about their partner, about their lover.”

However, at the same time, Mrunal wants to respect her partner's feelings. If her partner does not want it to be public, she will keep her relationship private. She added, “Obviously being a public figure… but if my partner is not from this industry, and he does not want it to be public (I will not discuss)." Further, the 30-year-old actress expressed her gratitude to senior actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta, and others for normalising things around them. "I don’t think that if I get married, I won’t get work. So I am in a much better space and thanks to people like Neena ma’am, Angad Bedi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dupia, who have spoken up openly about their relationships that they are just normalising things. It is so normal now, and it is absolutely okay if you have a child in your twenties or in your thirties,” said the actress.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: What went behind making Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's love ballad Tum Kya Mile?