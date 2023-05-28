Will Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha opt for a winter wedding in Rajasthan? Details REVEALED

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have been hitting headlines lately for all the right reasons. After their dating rumors started doing the rounds, the love birds finally put the speculations to rest and officially announced their engagement on May 13. The duo exchanged the rings in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. Earlier today, Parineeti and Raghav were seen landing in Rajasthan to hunt for wedding locations. Now, the latest report suggests that they are planning to seal the deal between September and November this year in Rajasthan.

Details about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Rajasthan wedding revealed

Earlier, it was reported that Parineeti visited Udaipur alone and stayed at Leela Palace, Udaipur. She also visited Udaivilas where her family members and relatives were staying. The actress met the Deputy Director of the Tourism Department to enquire about tourist places and hotels. Now, Hindustan Times spoke to Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of Tourism Department, Udaipur, and revealed exciting details about Parineeti's visit.

Shikha told the portal, "I met Parineeti at the airport, where we had a good 20-minute conversation, following which we spent the day going to the venues with her. She was not directly talking about marriage but the conversation revolved around things which were indicative around that." She further revealed that Parineeti was inquiring about the weather in Udaipur.

She added, "She was inquiring about the weather in Udaipur, when does the monsoon start and winter start. She had September in her mind. I told her that we have late monsoon, so it would be rainy till the last week of September. At that instance, she looked at her PA and noted down the information." The report suggests that the love birds are also looking at November to tie the knot. Shikha said that she suggested the month of November but Parineeti's PA was hesitant about the weather being too cold. When Shikha asked Parineeti if she has any wedding plans, the actress said that she was 'planless' at the moment and was in the process of making one.

Parineeti was also interested to know more about the tourist attractions in the city for her guests to explore during the wedding. Saxena revealed that the Hasee Toh Phasee actress loved the way she was being welcomed at the heritage properties with rose petals and music. Parineeti even spoke about food during her visit. Post visiting Udaipur, the actress, and her husband-to-be are now exploring Kishangarh. It seems like the duo is all set to follow Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps. Even they got married in a grand way in Rajasthan.

