Will Parineeti Chopra follow husband Raghav Chadha’s footsteps and join politics? Actress say THIS

Parineeti Chopra had her dream wedding in September this year with politician Raghav Chadha. The couple frequently expresses their love for each other on social media and during public appearances. During a recent interaction, Parineeti was asked about the possibility of joining politics after marriage, and the actress had an intriguing response. She even described married life as the best.

Parineeti Chopra opens up on joining politics after marriage

In an interview with Times of India, Parineeti Chopra was questioned about the possibility of venturing into politics, considering her husband Raghav Chadha's political involvement. Parineeti responded, “He knows nothing about Bollywood, and I don’t know anything about politics! So, I don’t think you will see me joining politics…”

She expressed surprise at the unexpected love they've received and shared her perspective on married life, saying, “Although both of us are in public life, we had no idea that we would get so much love from all over the country. I feel that if you are with the right person, married life is the best.”

Parineeti Chopra’s sweet words for Raghav Chadha on his birthday

Parineeti Chopra expressed her love and admiration for Raghav Chadha on his birthday last month with a heartfelt wish. Sharing beautiful pictures from their travels, she described her husband, saying, “You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You’re a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine.”

