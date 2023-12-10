Will Parineeti Chopra follow husband Raghav Chadha’s footsteps and join politics? Actress say THIS
Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot with Raghav Chadha in September this year, recently shared her response to the possibility of entering politics after marriage.
Parineeti Chopra had her dream wedding in September this year with politician Raghav Chadha. The couple frequently expresses their love for each other on social media and during public appearances. During a recent interaction, Parineeti was asked about the possibility of joining politics after marriage, and the actress had an intriguing response. She even described married life as the best.
Parineeti Chopra opens up on joining politics after marriage
In an interview with Times of India, Parineeti Chopra was questioned about the possibility of venturing into politics, considering her husband Raghav Chadha's political involvement. Parineeti responded, “He knows nothing about Bollywood, and I don’t know anything about politics! So, I don’t think you will see me joining politics…”
She expressed surprise at the unexpected love they've received and shared her perspective on married life, saying, “Although both of us are in public life, we had no idea that we would get so much love from all over the country. I feel that if you are with the right person, married life is the best.”
Parineeti Chopra’s sweet words for Raghav Chadha on his birthday
Parineeti Chopra expressed her love and admiration for Raghav Chadha on his birthday last month with a heartfelt wish. Sharing beautiful pictures from their travels, she described her husband, saying, “You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You’re a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine.”
ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Dating rumors to destination marriage, a look at timeline of their romance
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December