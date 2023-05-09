Will Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged on Saturday? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha have been hitting the headlines for many weeks now. The two have been spotted together on numerous occasions, and rumours about their engagement and wedding refuse to die down. While neither Parineeti, nor Raghav has confirmed or acknowledged their relationship, rumours are rife that the two will get engaged soon. Now, if reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony will take place on May 13, in Delhi.

Details of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony

As per a report in NDTV, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti will get engaged this Saturday, on May 13. Sources informed the news channel that their engagement ceremony will be held in Delhi, and around 150 close friends and family members have been invited for the engagement ceremony. As for their wedding, the date hasn’t yet been finalized, but will likely take place at the end of this year.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted together at the Indian Premier League (IPL) match a few days ago. Before that, they have been clicked by the paparazzi numerous times as they exited post lunch or dinner together. On Sunday evening, they stepped out for a date night at an eatery in Mumbai, and the actress’ brother Shivang Chopra was also seen accompanying them.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrive in Delhi amid engagement rumours

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted at the Mumbai Airport as they jetted off for Delhi. The couple has landed in Delhi, amid engagement rumours. At the Delhi airport, the paparazzi was seen asking Parineeti and Raghav, “Shaadi mein bulaane wale ho? (Will you call us for the wedding?)” In response, Parineeti and Raghav simply smiled and walked away. Check out the video below.