Will Priyanka Chopra meet Parineeti Chopra's rumoured beau Raghav Chadha during Citadel promotions in Mumbai?

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, is currently hitting headlines for her rumoured relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Their relationship rumours started doing the rounds after they were spotted entering a restaurant together recently. Since then, it is reported that the families of Parineeti and Raghav are looking for a suitable date for their roka ceremony. Now, the latest report suggests that Priyanka Chopra might meet her sister Parineeti's 'special friend' Raghav during her visit to Mumbai.

Priyanka is expected to land in Mumbai soon for the promotions of her upcoming series, Citadel. She will be seen with Richard Madden in the series created by Russo Brothers. The actress will make a breif appearance in Mumbai. According to India Today, she might meet Parineeti's alleged boyfriend and politician Raghav Chadha. The source revealed, "Priyanka will be in India for the promotion of Citadel soon. Back in the bay, she will apparently be meeting her cousin Parineeti Chopra. The actress might meet Parineeti's special friend Raghav Chadha too. A small ceremony is likely to take place in the presence of their families." Earlier, it was reported that Parineeti and Raghav will have an intimate roka ceremony in April and they will soon make a formal announcement.

Recently, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's tweet added extra fuel to the relationship rumours. He congratulated Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra for their union. He tweeted, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra . May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" Netizens were surprised to see his tweet.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's Citadel is slated to release on Prime Video on April 28. The first look was launched recently and it has already got netizens quite excited.

