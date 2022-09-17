Will Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt feature in a romantic comedy next? Find out what the Brahmastra couple has to say

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen for the first time in Brahmastra, which is the recent blockbuster. Ayan Mukerji’s film features Ranbir as the central character Shiva, while Alia appeared in the role of his love interest Isha. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Brahmastra has now emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic successes of Bollywood. After the fantasy film earned massive box office success, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are planning to share the screen once again in a romantic comedy.

In an interview with India Today, Ranbir and Alia finally reacted to the reports. The real-life couple revealed that they have not signed a new film together, and confirmed that their next outing together will be the second installment of the Brahmastra franchise. “Alia and I have a real-life comedy going on. I don’t know if we need to do a film together,” said Ranbir Kapoor, thus putting the rumours regarding their next project together to rest.