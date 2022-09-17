Will Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt feature in a romantic comedy next? Find out what the Brahmastra couple has to say
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt open up about sharing the screen again after Brahmastra.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen for the first time in Brahmastra, which is the recent blockbuster. Ayan Mukerji’s film features Ranbir as the central character Shiva, while Alia appeared in the role of his love interest Isha. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Brahmastra has now emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic successes of Bollywood. After the fantasy film earned massive box office success, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are planning to share the screen once again in a romantic comedy.
In an interview with India Today, Ranbir and Alia finally reacted to the reports. The real-life couple revealed that they have not signed a new film together, and confirmed that their next outing together will be the second installment of the Brahmastra franchise. “Alia and I have a real-life comedy going on. I don’t know if we need to do a film together,” said Ranbir Kapoor, thus putting the rumours regarding their next project together to rest.
Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, stated that she is aware of the rumour which suggests that they are doing a rom-com together. However, the talented actress confirmed that their next film together will be part 2 for Brahmastra. “Ayan is so protective of me and Ranbir together that I don’t know if he will let us do anything apart from the Brahmastra films. But as Ranbir said, our life is only a rom-com so there you go,” she added.
But when she was asked about the scope of doing a film together outside the Brahmastra universe, Alia Bhatt said “You never say never. If something interesting comes up, we will see.”
Coming back to the Brahmastra franchise, the second part has been titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev. The second installment reportedly revolves around Dev and Amrita, the parents of Brahmastra’s protagonist Shiva. The rumour mills suggest that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone be the new additions to the star cast of Ayan Mukerji’s film. The power couple is rumoured to be playing Dev and Amrita in the movie.
