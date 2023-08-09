Will Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar make a cameo in Aryan Khan's directorial debut series Stardom? Details inside

Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh are making massive waves at the box office with the success of their most recent venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While Ranveer and Alia Bhatt-starrer romantic saga continues to mint moolah and win audiences’ hearts, we hear that the dynamic director-actor duo, Johar and Singh, has once again joined hands to work together, but there’s a catch!

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar to act in Aryan Khan’s Stardom

According to a report by Mid-Day, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh, are all set to work together for the second time after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, this time around, instead of working as a director and actor, Johar and Singh will be seen facing the camera together as actors! Yes, you heard it right.

As per the exclusive report by the news portal, KJo and his Rocky aka Ranveer Singh, are going to share screen space in Aryan Khan’s debut web series, which has been tentatively titled ‘Stardom’. Back in April, Pinkvilla revealed in an exclusive report that Aryan’s directorial debut is titled Stardom. Coming back to Karan and Ranveer, the duo reportedly shot an elaborate sequence for Junior Khan’s debut web series, on Monday.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aryan Khan’s directorial debut titled Stardom; The Red Chillies production is a 6-episode series

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar shot for a party sequence in Stardom

A source close to the Stardom unit informed Mid-Day that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star and the director were spotted at the sets of Stardom, where they shot for a party sequence. Spilling beans about the same, the source revealed, “Karan and Ranveer reported on the set around 2 pm. The duo shot for a grand party sequence at Imperial Palace Hotel in Goregaon. The filming went on for the next eight hours, with the cast and crew calling it a day only by 10 pm.”

With Stardom, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan is all set to kickstart his journey as a director. Written and directed by Aryan, the six-part web series will dive deep into the glitz and glamorous world of Bollywood and offer a fictionalized account of the same. According to industry insiders, Junior Khan is likely to wrap up his debut directorial venture, mostly by the month of November.

ALSO READ: Don 3: Did Kiara Advani just confirm to being part of Ranveer Singh starrer? Details inside