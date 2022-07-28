Will Ranveer Singh & Samantha do a 'fully fledged film' after her Koffee With Karan comments? Actor answers

It hasn’t been long since Samantha created a buzz in the town after she appeared on the much talked about Koffee With Karan 7. She made an appearance with Akshay Kumar and the Mersal actress was at her quirkiest best. During the conversation, Samantha was all praises for Ranveer Singh and admitted to being “Ranveer-ified”. And now, Ranveer has sung praises for Samantha and recalled their first meeting on the sets of an advertisement.

In fact, as their chemistry in the ad was on point, Ranveer also mentioned that he is looking forward to doing a full fledged film with Samantha. During his conversation with Bollywood Hungama, “Samantha... in fact, it's strange that we are speaking about my work in advertising because that's where I actually got to meet her and collaborate with her for the first time. Hopefully, we'll have a more in depth collaboration in the future because I think she is a wonderful person, a very warm person, lovely energy and an immensely talented person. We did an ad film together. There's where we met and engaged for the first time. It's on that day that she said that ‘Hey I'm actually shooting for Koffee With Karan tomorrow’”.

Furthermore, Ranveer called Samantha a wonderful and light-hearted person. “I appreciate her as an artist immensely and even more so as a person, even one to one she's so lovely, she's so warm, she's light-hearted, she's humourous and it's wonderful that through advertising one is able to connect to one's co-actors. Hopefully I'll do a full fledged feature film with her in the future,” he added.

As of now, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The movie will hit the theatres on Christmas 2022. Besides, he has also wrapped the shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

