Will Rohit Shetty work with Salman Khan & Amitabh Bachchan? Deets inside

After the release of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, director Rohit Shetty now plans to helm another comedy flick titled, Cirkus. In a recent interaction, the filmmaker candidly spoke about his future projects, thereby revealing if he has plans on working with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. It so happened, that when the filmmaker met Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15, the duo indulged in discussing if Chulbul Pandey will be seen in his movies. Ever since then, fans have become curious to know if the director will cast him in his movies.

Now, in his chat with ETimes, when asked if Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who have previously delivered stunning performances as cops, will get a feature in his cop universe. To this, Rohit Shetty shared that it is too early to comment about the same. “I can’t say anything right now. Because it will be a very irresponsible statement from my side. Because at present I don’t have a story or a thought on that subject. If I get such a story then I will work on it but at present we are focusing on the next 'Singham' film because since 2014, there hasn’t been a solo Singham film," he said.

Previously in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Sooryavanshi director speaking about the same had shared, “It’s too early to talk about anything. It’s like we have spoken about it, we haven’t started writing it. Now, I am speaking to him, in a week’s time, we’ll film Cirkus’ last schedule. There’s still time for everything to happen. When it’ll happen, it’ll happen. But at present, we are going back to filming Cirkus.”

Speaking of Cirkus, Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying double roles in the movie. Meanwhile, actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde will play the female leads. Reportedly, the film is an official adaptation of the 1982 movie Angoor.

