Will RRR clash with Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Panday on Holi or Ajay's Runway 34, Tiger's Heropanti 2 on Eid?

The New Year 2022 started on a disappointing note for cine buffs as several big releases were postponed. This happened as there was a massive spike in cases of COVID 19 and its new variant Omicron. As a result, movies like Jersey, RRR, Prithviraj etc were postponed for release. Now, as per the recent update, SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, which will star Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, which was slated to release on January 7, has got a new release date. It is reported that RRR will now be releasing either on March 18, 2022 or on Eid, i.e., April 29, 2022.

Sharing this big news the makers of RRR took to their Twitter handle to inform about this update. In the note that the RRR makers released, it is written, “If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18 March 2022. Otherwise, RRR movie will release on 28th April 2022.” While the news has got the fans excited, it is to note that if the film releases on Holi March 18, 2022, then it will be clashing with Bachchan Pandey. This clash will see Ram Charan & Jr NTR coming face to face with Akshay Kumar at the box office. But, if RRR misses this release date and moves to eid April 28, 2022, then there is will be a clash between Ram Charan & Jr NTR with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2. This means it will be a triple bonanza for the fans on Eid.

To note, Runway 34, which was titled as MayDay, will also star Rakul Preet Singh in the lead and will be a high-octane thriller inspired by true events. On the other hand, Heropanti 2 happens to be the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie and will star Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Bachchan Pandey will see Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, talking about RRR, the magnum opus will mark Alia and Ajay’s first collaboration with SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

