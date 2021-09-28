Will Salman Khan & Aayush starrer Antim clash with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi? Mahesh Manjrekar reveals

Ever since Mahesh Manjrekar announced his upcoming project Antim, fans could not keep calm. The film starring Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma has already grabbed all the attention of the viewers and everyone od eagerly awaiting its release. Bollywood has been on a movie announcing spree for a couple of days since the Maharashtra government has announced the opening of theatres. Amidst this, there are reports that Antim might clash with starrer Sooryavanshi as both are releasing in November.

In a recent interview, Mahesh Manjrekar was asked about the reported box office clash of Sooryavanshi and Antim. He replied. “Antim is releasing in November but we are yet to decide on the date. But, a clash of films is unavoidable now, since there is a backlog of two years. A lot is at stake and there have been examples in the past where films have clashed on the same release date and yet both have done well.”

Mahesh Manjrekar further said that the audiences would see a different version of Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma in his film Antim. He says that the audience will be surprised to see in this film. Talking about Ayush Sharma, Mahesh said that he too has done a brilliant job and you will not believe that you’re watching the same Ayush, who has done a film before. He further clarified that Salman Khan’s role is not a special appearance but a full-fledged role.

