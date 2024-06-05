Will Salman Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui take center stage in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Kabir Khan spills the beans

Kabir Khan brought together an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The movie narrates how an Indian takes it upon himself to take a mute little girl back to her hometown in Pakistan.

The movie, along with bhaijaan’s character, became so popular that even nine years after its release, cinephiles want to see the character return with a fun story. In an interview, director Kabir opened up about his plans to come up with the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Read on!

Kabir Khan talks about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Bajrangi Bhaijaan helmer Kabir Khan was recently in an interview with Connect Cine on YouTube, where he opened up about the sequel of the Salman Khan-led movie. The filmmaker starts by saying that Bajrangi is truly an iconic character, and wherever they go, people tell him they want to see that character again on the big screen.

But in his mind, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is not just the story of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi. It’s also a tale of Shahida ‘Munni’ Aziz (played by Harshaali Malhotra). However, he thinks that her story has come to an end and her arc is complete. Now, if he wants to take the narrative forward, he can, but only after he finds any interesting ideas worthy of sharing with the audience.

Salman Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to lead Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel?

Sharing if he has a script or storyline ready, the 83 director said, “If you ask me abhi kuch hai script k level pe toh nahi. Ideas hai and there are many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward. (If you ask me if there’s any script ready, then no. There are ideas and have many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward.)”

Kabir Khan added, “It could be Adventures of Bajrangi and Chand Nawab, so many ways of taking it forward lekin as of now at a script level hamare pass kuch nahi hai. But as of now, at a script level, we don’t have anything.)”

In the comedy-drama film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Chand Nawab, inspired by a Pakistani news reporter, who later becomes Pawan’s ally and helps Munni reach her home safely.

