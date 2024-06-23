Will Salman Khan be part of Race 4? Ramesh Taurani says ‘script is ready’; shares updates on Soldier sequel, Varun Dhawan’s next

Salman Khan starred in the third part of Ramesh Taurani-backed Race and took the franchise to a whole new level. In a recent interview, the veteran producer shared updates on the movie’s upcoming part and also revealed whether Khan will be a part of it or not. Read on to know what he said about Soldier’s sequel.

What is the update on Race 4?

Under the banner of Tips Films, Taurani has produced some of the most successful films, and the Race franchise was one of them. While the first two parts were an Abbas-Mustan directorial starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead, Salman Khan was cast in Race 3 under the direction of Remo D’Souza.

Mr Ramesh told PTI that the script for the next part of Race is ready and the casting will be announced anytime soon. However, he added, “The cast will be new. I can’t comment on whether Salman Khan will be part of it or not. It will go on floors by the end of the year. It’s not decided yet who will direct it.”

In the same interview, Taurani also confirmed that the sequel of Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta starrer 1998 hit Soldier is also in the making alongside a spin-off of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s Bhoot Police.

Ramesh Taurani to back Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next

The veteran producer confirmed that the hit father-son duo will return in a film bankrolled by his banner whose female lead is yet to be decided. Ramesh Taurani shared, “We are doing an entertainer movie with a love story and great music with Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan. It will go on floors soon.”

Further in the same interview, Taurani revealed that making sequels isn’t a cakewalk. He recalled how the trend of sequels started back in 2009-2010 with Race and Dhoom and everyone jumped in to incash it. According to him, one needs to pay a little extra attention to the script while attempting a sequel because the original film holds brand value.

Mr Ramesh’s most recent outing is Ishq Vishk Rebound which is currently going strong at the box office. It stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in the lead.

