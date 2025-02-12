Will Salman Khan be part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2? Directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru REVEAL

The entire team of Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, is currently enjoying its much-deserved success at the box office, nine years after its original release. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly anticipating its sequel, and directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru recently revealed whether they are considering Salman Khan for the film.

During a recent conversation with Filmygyan, the directors were presented with fans’ questions, one of which requested them to cast Salman Khan in Sanam Teri Kasam 2. In response, the director duo readily agreed.

Radhika stated, "Arey yaar, aapke munh mein ghee shakkar, but vo apni destiny ke maalik hain." (May it happen as you say, but he is the master of his own destiny.) Further, Vinay Sapru, who was sitting next to her, candidly added, "Please, aap hi unhe bata dijiye. Unhe ye clip tag karke sir ko bheja jaye. Salman sir, please okay boliye." (You only tell him, tag, and send this clip to him. Salman sir, please say yes.)

Sapru further stated that Salman Khan has been their "mentor" and that they would be elated to have him as a part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2. He also dedicated the song Sun Zara from their film Lucky, starring Khan and Sneha Ullal, to him and emphasized, " Sanam Teri Kasam 2 with you, sir."

During the conversation, they also recalled showing the trailer of the film back in 2011, four days before its release. They shared how Khan was impressed by it, calling it "mind-blowing" and predicting the film to be a "super hit."

However, when he inquired about the film’s release, which was just a couple of days away, the superstar remarked that they were "doomed" since nobody was aware of their film coming to theaters.

Additionally, Rao revealed that they are planning to bring the sequel to the romantic tragedy by 2026. Sapru stated that they originally wrote the first and second parts of the film simultaneously. He pointed out that the last shot of the film, in which Inder ( Harshvardhan Rane ) walks toward the tree and talks to it, was actually a hint at its sequel.

Sanam Teri Kasam is currently running in theaters.