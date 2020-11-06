Will Salman Khan join Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming thriller Pathan for a cameo? Here’s what we know

As per a recent report in a national daily, as Shah Rukh Khan reportedly is gearing up to end his 2-year hiatus with Pathan, Salman Khan also may be seen joining him on board for a cameo.

Whenever there is a report about 's next film, surely his fandom gets excited. It has been 2 long years since the star was seen on screen after the Zero fiasco. Amid this, strong rumours have been coming in that Shah Rukh is all set to end his 2-year long hiatus with an action thriller with director Siddharth Anand that will co-star and John Abraham. Now, another report by national daily claims that too may be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh's action thriller.

If the report of Mumbai Mirror is to be believed, Shah Rukh and Salman once again may be seen together in the former's next. The report stated that Salman will be joining his 'buddy' SRK for a small cameo. Interestingly, the last film in which the two were seen together was Zero for a song, Issaqbaazi. Their on-screen camaraderie has always been a favourite of their fans and if the two are planning to come together, it surely will be an added bonus for all SRK fans who have been waiting to see them together on the big screen.

While nothing about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan has been officially announced yet, but fans have been waiting with bated breath for King Khan to unveil his next projects. Amid this, this report by Mumbai Mirror of Salman joining SRK's film for a cameo surely comes as a surprise for his fans. Meanwhile, currently, Shah Rukh is in UAE for the IPL 2020 season. He recently thanked all his fans on his birthday with a video. On the other hand, Salman has recently wrapped up his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with and Randeep Hooda. It is helmed by Prabhudheva.

