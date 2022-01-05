Will scream and announce the film from rooftop: Taapsee Pannu on working with Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is known for her acting skills in the film industry. The Pink actress has proved her calibre time and again with her bold choices of movies like Haseen Dillruba, Thappad, Badla, Naam Shabana, Rashmi Rocket. After a series of numerous hit movies, Taapsee now has several other exciting projects in her kitty. She is now looking forward to sharing the screen space with none other than the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. Both of them will pair up for director Rajkumar Hirani’s next.

In an interview with India Today, the Mulk actress opened up on working with Shah Rukh Khan, shared details about the project and expressed her sheer excitement. However, the movie has not been finalised yet but Taapsee could not contain her happiness. She said that she would be the first person to tell everyone about the project once the final statement comes up from the makers. India Today quoted, “You will know it from me before anyone else whenever that happens. But let things get finalised and let things move ahead otherwise there will be mere speculations. I will scream and announce the film from rooftops when it's finalised. I am that excited!”

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu had also reacted over Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug case and she said that it is part and parcel of being a public figure. She also showed her support to Khan’s son. On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in the films such as Dare and Lovely, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and Tadka.

