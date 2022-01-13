Will Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai collaborate again after Zero’s failure? Find out

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. He was last seen alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. According to box office India statistics, the movie did not perform well in the matinee houses and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the star to deliver a blockbuster cinematic experience once again. Although Shah Rukh Khan has a slew of projects lined up for him, do you know there is a possibility that he might collaborate with Aanand L Rai soon.

In a recent interaction with India Today, the director revealed that he is working on reaching him once again. He did not officially confirm nor denied that he may or may not work with Shah Rukh Khan again. The filmmaker said, “We are working really hard to reach him now, we are working towards it. Maybe it will take a few more years or if tomorrow we have a story which he likes, we will be there. He is all heart."

Meanwhile his writer partner Himanshu Sharma added, "Khan saab (SRK) used to say this, 'there will be many people that you work with who talk about success but nobody can teach you failure better than Shah Rukh Khan and I am telling you that never lose this madness.' We owe this to him and that is why we never shied away from telling another tricky story. We could have easily gone to a very easy subject, but we stayed true to what we are."

Currently Shah Rukh Khan has many projects under his kitty including Atlee and Pathan. Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai has Happy Raksha Bandhan and Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline.

