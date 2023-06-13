Will Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Sood work in a movie together? Find out

Sonu Sood is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood. He has been a part of some of the best films and given us some memorable roles in the past. Well, apart from acting, Sonu has become the favorite amongst his fans as he extended a helping hand to a lot of them during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today he held an ASK Sonu session on Twitter and answered a lot of fan questions. One of them that caught our attention was about Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll down to know what it is.

Sonu Sood’s reply on working with Shah Rukh Khan

During an ASK Sonu session on Twitter, one of the fans asked him about working with Shah Rukh Khan. In his question the fan asked, “Sir, How was your experience working with SRK? Can we expect a movie together again?” In response Sonu replied, “srk is the best. Find a good script for us साथ चलते हैं सुनाने.” For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Sood have worked together in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. Fans loved their camaraderie on-screen and wouldn’t mind seeing them together again.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s work front, he has Jawan in his kitty. This film also stars Sanya Malhotra apart from Nayanthara. Sanya recently expressed her excitement about sharing screen space with King Khan. Directed by Atlee, it will hit theatres on September 7. Apart from this, he has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, and it is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

