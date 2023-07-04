Will Shah Rukh Khan make an appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Karan Johar FINALLY reveals

The highly anticipated trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, finally released today. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after seven long years, thus making it even more special for him. It was speculated that Shah Rukh Khan would make a cameo appearance in the film. The fact that Shah Rukh unveiled the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani further added fuel to these rumors. Now, Karan Johar has finally addressed these rumors, revealing whether Shah Rukh will be a part of the film. He also gave some more imformation about ‘surprise cameos’ in the movie.

Karan Johar reveals whether Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On Tuesday evening, Karan Johar went live on Instagram to interact with fans about his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. One of the fans asked if he was in the film, to which he replied, "Fortunately for all of you, I'm not in the film." He further added that there was nobody better than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to play Rocky and Rani. "They were just like made for this film," said Karan Johar, during the live. KJo was also asked if Shah Rukh Khan is in the film, to which he replied, "No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film." However, he added that SRK's blessings are with them.

Speaking about 'surprise cameos' in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar dropped some hints, and said, "There are three surprise cameos in the movie. Im not revealing any of the names." One Netizen asked when he is making a film with Shah Rukh Khan, to which Karan Johar replied, "When Shah Rukh agrees to make a movie with me." He also revealed that the next song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will drop on 11th July, 2023, and the song is already in the trailer.

Meanwhile, on June 20, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebrating Karan's 25th year as a filmmaker. He wrote, "Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…"

