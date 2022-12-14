Will Shah Rukh Khan promote Pathaan at FIFA World Cup Finals?

In 2022, Shah Rukh Khan made several cameo appearances in Bollywood films namely, Brahmastra, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and Laal Singh Chaddha. However, we can assure Shah Rukh Khan fans that 2023 is not going to be the same as the Baadshah of Bollywood will be seen in three films —Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki—wherein he will be playing the lead roles. With barely two months left for Pathaan to hit the theatres, Shah Rukh Khan seems all prepped up to promote his upcoming action film in a lavish manner.

Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at FIFA World Cup Finals According to SRK’s fanpage ‘Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club’ which is followed by the actor himself, the My Name Is Khan actor will promote his film Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Finals. Taking to Twitter, the fan page wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 final! #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #BesharamRang #ArgentinaVsCroatia #Messi”

The FIFA World Cup is being held in Qatar nowadays from November 20 to December 18. In the latest development, footballers Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez, as reported by the Indian Express, have led Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday which set up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match.