Will Shah Rukh Khan return on Koffee With Karan 8? Karan Johar spills the beans

Shah Rukh Khan is one of Karan Johar's closest friends ever. The two share a very strong bond and it's not hidden from anyone. The filmmaker-actor duo has stuck by each other for decades and has delivered multiple hit films together like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name is Khan, and many more. Recently, Karan Johar announced the eighth season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan and while many fans missed SRK this season, now, he also talked about Shah Rukh's possibility of appearing in KWK's new season.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan said: "I'm hoping that we can do something solid with Shah Rukh Khan in the next season because he's been such a huge part of the show. Every time he's appeared, he's been magical. So I'm hoping that but there are so many more people that I still would love to get on the show.” To note, SRK has appeared in many seasons of KWK. Further, KJo revealed that he also wants Ranbir Kapoor on the next season of Koffee With Karan 8. "It was 12 episodes so we were restricted by calling not more than 26 people. Ranbir Kapoor, of course, teases me and says that he won't come on Koffee With Karan ever. I'll try and convince him for the next season," said the filmmaker.

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan has returned as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, and is slated for a 2023 release. On the other hand, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Jawan.

