Will Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan relive 90s roles of 'Raj & Prem' for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha cameos?

As per a recent report in a daily, details of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's reported cameos in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha have been revealed. Reportedly, SRK and Salman will time travel to their on screen loved roles of Raj and Prem in the film.

It has been a dream for Bollywood fans to see Industry's biggest 3 Khans, , and together on the silver screen in a film. However, never once have things materialised and the wait continues. However, now, as per a report of a national daily, the dream may finally come true for fans to see SRK, Salman and Aamir in a film together with Laal Singh Chaddha. Reports of Salman and SRK doing a cameo for Aamir's film have been rife for a while and now, details about those cameos have apparently been revealed. And it looks like we're heading back to the 90s.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh, who apparently shot for his cameo in Aamir's film before leaving for IPL 2020 in Dubai in New Delhi, may be seen revisiting his 90s iconic character of Raj Malhotra from DDLJ on-screen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The report revealed that Aamir's film's screenplay takes the character through iconic moments in history and that the makers thought his journey would not be complete without meeting top stars of those days. Reportedly, amid his journey of self-discovery, Laal will bump into SRK on sets of his film back in the 90s and the two will be seen sharing light moments together.

As per the daily's source, "He’ll (Shah Rukh Khan) go back to 1995 and look like a younger version of himself with the use of prosthetics and VFX." Not just this, the report even shared that Salman may be seen revisiting his iconic 90s role of Prem, just which film it would be, is yet to be decided. As per the report, Salman is yet to shoot for his cameo in Aamir's film and that the latter is in talks with him about it. The report further added that there is a track in the film that is set in 1989 when the tastes of cinema love shifted from action to romance and hence, that is where 'craze of Salman' would apparently come in. The daily's source added, "His Prem wooed the audience in the ’90s, from Maine Pyar Kiya , Hum Aapke Hai Koun! to Hum Saath Saath Hain and Aamir is keen to get Salman back as Prem in his social dramedy." Well if all goes well, the audience may get to see all three Khans in a film.

Meanwhile, the film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. Kareena finished shooting for her portions in October 2020 and she even penned a long note about the journey of the film. Further, the film also stars South superstar Vijay Sethupati as Aamir aka Laal's best buddy. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

