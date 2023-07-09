Will Shah Rukh Khan shoot a 'chartbuster song' for Jawan in Dubai? Here's what we know

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took the box office by storm with his film Pathaan recently. Now, the actor is all ready to set the screens on fire yet again as he is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated film Jawan. On Saturday night, Shah Rukh announced that the much-awaited prevue of Jawan will be launched on July 10 at 10:30 am. His fans are eagerly waiting to watch in a never-seen-before avatar. Now, amid the excitement about Jawan's prevue, the latest report claims that SRK and director Atlee will shoot a song for the film in Dubai soon.

Details about Shah Rukh Khan's song shoot for Jawan revealed

According to Bollywood Hungama, King Khan will shoot the song for six days in Dubai. Reportedly, the location has been finalized by Shah Rukh himself. The source told the portal, "While the final edit is locked, the team believes that there is a scope for one chartbuster song in the narrative. And the team will be shooting for a song in Dubai. We are still not sure if the song in question is a new one or is it a reshoot of a song that was shot in Mumbai on May 11. The Jawan song will be shot in Dubai at a special location locked by SRK and his team. The song will be shot over a period of 6 days and is touted to be the song with the best visuals in the album. It’s a surprise package for the fans."

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. It is speculated that Deepika Padukone might be seen in a special appearance. Not only that, it is also rumored that SRK will be seen in a double role. Once the Jawan Prevue releases on July 10, netizens might get clarity about the storyline. The much-awaited film Jawan will release in theatres on September 7.

