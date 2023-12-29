Will Shah Rukh Khan star in Dhoom 4? Here's what new report claims

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the roaring success of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. His performance has been widely praised on social media. Amidst this, reports of the actor starring in Dhoom 4 started doing the rounds. But a new report shed light on the possibility of SRK's presence in the fourth installment of Dhoom.

Shah Rukh Khan in Dhoom 4?

A source told Indian Express, “The news of Shah Rukh Khan starring in Dhoom 4 is unfounded. Nothing is locked yet.” As per the report, the work on the film is currently underway, but the cast of the film hasn't been decided yet. Earlier, many reports claimed that Shah Rukh and Ram Charan will star in Dhoom 4.

About Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Dhoom 3

Dhoom is a 2004 action thriller film directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and written by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is based on a story by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen. Dhoom was a commercial success and became the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2004.

Speaking about the story, the film revolves around a gang of robbers on motorbikes who carry out robberies in Mumbai. A police officer and a motorbike dealer stop them. The film's sequels, Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3 released in November 2006 and December 2013 respectively.

The cast of Dhoom 2 featured Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra. Dhoom 3 starred Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Uday Chopra, and Jackie Shroff among others.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

The actor was seen in three back-to-back blockbusters this year and those are Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

In a recent interview with MBC, while promoting Dunki in the Middle East, Shah Rukh shared exciting details about his next film. He revealed plans to commence shooting for the project in March-April 2024, signaling a much-anticipated return to the big screen within the next 12-15 months. He also disclosed that his character in the upcoming film would be age-appropriate, even though he remains the central protagonist.

