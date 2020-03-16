Will Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey release get delayed by suspension of shoot? Co Producer Aman Gill answers

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shahid Kapoor announced on Saturday that Jersey shoot has been suspended over the Coronavirus outbreak. As the actor made his way back to Mumbai, fans wanted to know if Jersey will release on August 28, 2020. Here’s what co-producer Aman Gill says.

and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey has been one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The shoot has been going on since some time now in Chandigarh. However, on Saturday, Jersey’s shoot came to a halt owing to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Amidst all the buzz, Shahid announced that the shoot has been suspended owing to the health scare and risk. Post that, the actor headed back to Mumbai with father Pankaj Kapur. However, his fans were worried about Jersey release being affected by COVID-19.

Now, in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Co-producer Aman Gill has stressed that the suspension of shoot owing to Coronavirus outbreak will not affect the release which is scheduled for August 28. Gill mentioned that 70 percent of the shoot is completed and Shahid and team were looking to wrap up the film by April-end. The delay will only mean that the film will wrap up by mid of May with still 3-4 months left for post production work of Shahid’s Jersey.

Shahid’s Jersey’s co-producer said, “We were looking to wrap up by April-end but in the wake of the of the unfolding crisis across the globe, we have decided to suspend the shoot for a few weeks. If the situation normalises soon, we will resume work by early next month. We’d still have three-four months for post-production after we finish filming by mid-May.”

Check out Shahid’s tweet and photos at Mumbai airport post Jersey shoot suspension:

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Shahid made his way back to Mumbai on Saturday evening after Jersey’s shoot was suspended. The handsome actor was snapped with a mask on and a sanitizer in his hands. Shahid urged everyone to stay safe and spend time with their families in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The entire Bollywood, TV industry has come to a standstill owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Jersey is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. It is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

