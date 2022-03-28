Will Smith Punches Chris Rock: Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor & others REACT to Oscars 2022 on stage drama.

The Oscars 2022 was all about drama this year as Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face. The incident happened after Chris Rock, who was on stage, made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada's shaved head. The comment did not go down well with the actor who was sitting front row. Will Smith then walked up to Chris Rock on stage and punched him in the face during the live awards ceremony.

A shell-shocked Chris Rock took a minute to compose himself as Will Smith walked off and warned the comedian to not make jokes on his wife while using expletives. Videos of the incident have since flooded Twitter and left netizens divided over Will Smith's reaction being valid.

Not just Hollywood, but the incident took social media by storm and even evoked reactions from Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Sophie Choudhary among others. While Varun Dhawan wrote, "Wow, didn't expect that." Neetu Kapoor aptly reacted saying, "And they say women can never control their emotions."

Take a look at some of the reactions:

