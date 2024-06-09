Will Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal get married on June 23? Here's what new report suggests

Sonakshi Sinha and her partner Zaheer Iqbal have been dating each other for quite a few years now. The couple has never spoken about their relationship publicly but their social media posts for each other and appearances on several occasions let fans think that they are in love.

Now, a new report suggests that Sonakshi and Zaheer are set to tie the knot in June.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding date out?

An exclusive report by India Today mentioned that Sonakshi Sinha is getting married to her partner and actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai. According to a Times Now report, their wedding is going to be a quiet affair.

Zaheer Iqbal wishes Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram, the Notebook actor shared a series of pictures featuring him with Sonakshi Sinha to wish her on her birthday. The images show them exchanging emotions no less than love. Sharing the snaps, Iqbal wrote, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz."

When Zaheer Iqbal spoke about his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha

Zaheer once addressed his dating rumors with Sonakshi and shared that he doesn't even care anymore. “I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her [Sonakshi], then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that”, Iqbal said.

Advertisement

A few weeks ago, he took to his Instagram to share the video of the Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar song Tilasmi Bahein and wrote a heartfelt note expressing his admiration.

He stated, "Some things r just too inspiring to be just a fleeting story....So here’s a post of something and someone that inspires me …Matlab just look at this yaar … kamaaalll … seriously kya he boley koi … Matlab really … just … wowwwwww." He continued, "Aaiiii haiiiii Fareedannnnn. Kaatillllllll ..... Tilasmi means Magic, Magic = YOU."

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer first shared screen space in Double XL and collaborated on a song titled Blockbuster. The couple was spotted on several occasions recently and also posed together for the paparazzi.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha receives mushy birthday wish from rumored BF Zaheer Iqbal; latter drops their unseen candid clicks