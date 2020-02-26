Will Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha's reunion after Mulk result in box office success for Thappad? COMMENT

The actress who gave us some power-packed performances last year like Badla and Saand Ki Aankh, will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial Thappad this Friday.

Taapsee Pannu is all set to hit the screens this Friday with her first film of 2020. The actress who gave us some power-packed performances last year like Badla and Saand Ki Aankh, will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial Thappad. The film's trailer generated a huge buzz on the web with many comparing it to Kabir Singh. Starring Pavali Gulati alongside Taapsee, the film revolves around how one slap changes her whole world view. Touching upon more than one issue, the film also strongly serves commentary on how one should rather 'let go' in marriage.

Taapsee, is reuniting for the second time with Anubhav Sinha after the 2018 film Mullk. The actress starred with Rishi Kapoor in the same and the actress garnered a lot of praises for her stellar performance in the film. While Mulk did not exactly go on to become a blockbuster, the film did have an impact.

Speaking about Thappad, Taapsee had earlier revealed that she had discussed the idea of the film with Anubhav. “I remember during the promotions of Mulk (2018), I was chatting with Anubhav sir and I told him that if there is a day I can really tell someone to make a film, it’ll be on the subject of domestic violence. It is very personal to me and I can’t explain why...”

Further, Taapsee added, "We deliberately refrained from making it into an excessive domestic violence film because then people might try to disconnect with it, saying ‘Yeh hamare ghar pe nahi hota. Yeh hum upper middle class ya educated logo ke ghar pe nahi hota hai’. Hota sab ghar mein hai and so it was deliberately kept like that."

So, do you think Taapsee Pannu's reunion with Anubhav for Thappad will be a big box office success? Let us know in the comments below.

