Will the soundtrack of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan be out soon? Shekhar Ravjiani drops UPDATE

There is no denying that Shah Rukh Khan has a charm of his own and has carved out his own niche over a period of more than 30 years in the industry. He is popularly known as the King of Bollywood or the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood”.

On November 2, which is celebrated as megastar Shah Rukh Khan ’s birthday, the makers of the film Pathaan dropped the teaser of the film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone , and John Abraham in lead roles. Soon after the teaser of the film for unveiled, the teaser began trending on almost all social media giants including Twitter and even began trending on Google.

Shekhar Ravjiani drops an interesting UPDATE ahead of Pathaan’s release

Pathaan is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film’s music is composed by the popular music directors Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.

In the latest update, Shekhar has informed the fans of Pathaan that the soundtrack of Pathaan will be out soon. “The soundtrack of #Pathaan is all set to be yours soon,” tweeted Shekhar Ravjiani just a few hours ago.

Addressing the media persons at an event earlier on November 18, Shekhar Ravjiani said, “Abhi Pathaan release hone waali hai. Kaafi excitement hai. Humne kaafi wait kiya. Hum bhi chahate hai ki hamara pehla gaana jald hee release ho jaaye aur aap sune. Thank you so much for your love.”

It can be translated as “Pathaan is about to be released soon. Excitement levels are high. We also want that our first song gets released soon and you get to hear it as well. Thank you so much for your love.”