Will Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar’s Dulhania 3 go on floors in 2024? Here's what we know

Varun Dhawan, renowned for his success in romantic comedies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is gearing up to play a ‘Dulha’ once again in the upcoming year 2024. The Student of The Year actor is poised to collaborate with director Shashank Khaitan for the third installment of the Dulhania franchise.

Varun Dhawan starrer Dulhania 3 to go on floors in 2024

As per a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the Varun Dhawan starrer film Dulhania 3 is scheduled to commence filming towards the close of 2024. The source informed the portal, “Varun, Shashank, and Karan Johar have discussed several ideas for Dulhania 3 and have finally locked one. The film is all set to go on floors at the end of 2024.”

The Dulhania series is closely associated with Varun and Alia Bhatt. The source further mentioned that the movie is scheduled to start filming in late 2024, following Varun Dhawan's completion of shooting for his father David Dhawan's upcoming film produced by Ramesh Taurani. The source added, “Karan is also very excited to complete the Dulhania trilogy with his Student.”

More about David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan’s fourth collaboration

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that David Dhawan has been considering various concepts in recent years and has now found one that deserves a complete theatrical release for family audiences. Similar to David Dhawan's comedy universe, this project will feature Varun Dhawan alongside two female leads. A source close to the development further added, “The humor of this yet untitled comic caper is a result of confusion in the love life of the protagonist. Varun is very excited too to revisit the comic space after a while.”

Advertisement

Ramesh Taurani, under his TIPS Entertainment banner, will produce the film, scheduled for a big-screen release in late 2024 or early 2025. It's a large-scale comedy film to be filmed at various real-life locations in India and abroad. The source further added, “The casting for the female leads is underway and the makers are all looking to sign two A-Listers on board the project. The 3 protagonists aside, some of the most seasoned comic artists of Hindi Cinema will also be a part of the ensemble cast.”

Varun was recently featured with Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal. His upcoming projects include VD18 alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and the Raj and DK web series Citadel India.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024