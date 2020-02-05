Will Varun Dhawan or Salman Khan play the lead in Judwaa 3? Here’s what producer Sajid Nadiadwala has to say

As Sajid Nadiadwala has, reportedly, begun working on Judwaa 3, there are speculations if Salman Khan or Varun Dhawan will play the lead in the third installment of the franchise.

Remember ’s 1997 blockbuster Judwaa? The movie has been among the top entertaining movies of all times and every 90s kid had it on their list of favourite films. The movie became the talk of the town after director David Dhawan made its remake in 2017 with stepping into Salman’s shoes to play the lead. Just like the original movie, Judwaa 2 was also a hit at the box office. Given the stupendous success of the franchise, there are reports that the makers are planning for the third installment of the franchise.

In fact, according to a report published in Filmfare, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has begun working on Judwaa 3. Undoubtedly, there have been speculations about who will play the lead in the third installment. While there were rumours that Varun or Salman might return to the franchise as the main lead, Nadiadwala has rubbished the reports and mentioned that he will be roping a different actor for Judwaa 3. Talking about the same, the producer told a leading daily, “Neither, every time it will be a new actor.”

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is looking forward to some interesting releases this year. To begin with, he has bankrolled Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 which has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and will be hitting the silver screen on March 6 this year. On the other hand, Nadiadwala will also be co-producing ’s much talked about sports drama ’83 with , Kabir Khan and Madhu Mantena Verma.

Credits :Filmfare

Read More