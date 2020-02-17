Will Vicky Kaushal stand out in the horror genre with his upcoming film Bhoot? COMMENT

Vicky Kaushal will be stepping into the horror genre with his next release titled Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Do you think he will succeed at it? COMMENT BELOW.

Vicky Kaushal has successfully managed to climb to the top in the Hindi film industry with some great work and blockbuster hits. The actor, who has a slew of films lined up, is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood today and he hit it out of the park last year with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Since then, the actor has not made it to the big screen and will be appearing in his first release of 2020 this Friday.

The actor will be stepping into the horror genre with his next release titled Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. So far, Vicky has been spotted in some spooky footage and his fans have been anticipating some great things from the actor given his track record. From playing a heartbroken man in Masaan to an Army officer in Uri to the next door guy in Love Per Square Foot, Vicky has aced every role effortlessly. The actor was almost like a hidden treasure waiting to be discovered.

Vicky Kaushal has set the benchmark rather high and that is why his next film Bhoot is a crucial one. Having done so well in varied kind of films over the years, it will be interesting to see what new the 'Raazi' actor brings to the big screen. In addition, Vicky's already spooky looks seems to have intrigued the audiences.

Do you think Vicky will ace his role and be successful in dishing out fear and horror in his next film? Let us know in the comments below.

Produced by ’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will release on February 21, 2020.

