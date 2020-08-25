Will you pick up a copy of Saif Ali Khan's autobiography when it releases? COMMENT

  1. Home
Saif Ali Khan, who is voracious reader himself, has decided to put his writing skills to some good use and turn into an author. Vote and comment below your thoughts on it.
24620 reads Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan's die-hard fans were in for a surprise on Tuesday when the actor revealed that he will soon be channeling his inner wordsmith and pen his autobiography. The actor who is voracious reader himself has decided to put his writing skills to some good use and turn into an author. And looks like the actor has already started writing as the book is set to be published next year. 

According to a report in ETimes, Saif has decided to pen down his autobiography which will revolve around his family, home, career in the movies, success, failures, and his influences and inspirations. Speaking to the portal, Saif said, "So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course!”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan's autobiography announcement rakes up memes as netizens flood Twitter

Saif's autobiography announcement was met with mixed reactions on social media. While his fans loved the idea, some others criticised it citing the nepotism angle. However, Twitter was also flooded with hilarious memes which included Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan as well. 

Irrespective, do you think Saif's autobiography would be a great read and would you pick up a copy when it releases? Vote and comment below to let us know your thoughts on the same. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

