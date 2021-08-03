Will you watch Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom in a theatre? Vote now

The COVID 19 pandemic which had hit the nation last year has taken a massive toll on normal life. Not just the common was forced to stay indoors, the entertainment industry also suffered major losses as the theatres were shut and big releases were either postponed or took the digital route. And now after over a year, things seem to be getting back on track and the theatres are once again seeing the light of the day as they have got the permission to run with safety protocols.

Amid this, Akshay Kumar has made the headlines as his much anticipated Bell Bottom is all set to hit the theatres. The Ranjit M Tewari directorial will be releasing on the silver screens on August 19 this year and this has got the fans quite excited. This isn’t all. Akshay also revealed that the spy thriller, which is said to be inspired by true events, will be releasing in 3D as well. And while the countdown for the release of Bell Bottom has begun, the makers have added on to the audience’s excitement as they shared the trailer of the movie today.

The trailer has received a decent response from the audience and it has made this Akshay starrer the most awaited release of the year. And while the spy thriller will be the first film to release on the silver screen after the second wave of COVID 19 had hit the nation, are you comfortable visiting the theatres to watch Bell Bottom? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Bell Bottom trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar is back with a patriotic punch & is set to steal millions of hearts