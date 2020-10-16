Will you watch Sushant Singh Rajput's re released movies in the theatres? COMMENT

Many theatres across the country will be re-releasing some of Sushant Singh Rajput's movies as a tribute to him. Do let us know whether or not you will be watching them again.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on June 14, 2020, left the entire country heartbroken and numb. The actor was a known name in the television industry too before his entry into Bollywood. This is the reason why Sushant enjoyed a huge fan following around the country. The makers of his last film, Dil Bechara, decided to release it out on an OTT platform amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, that has left many of his followers disappointed about the same.

As we know, the theatres are resuming business again. So, there is a good news for all the SSR fans. That is because many of the late actor’s movies like Kedarnath, Chhichhore, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, etc. will be re-released into the theatres screens. There are reports that his movie Kedarnath is already being screened in many parts of the country. Apart from that, many other theatres are reportedly going to screen the rest of his movies.

However, the same cannot be said about Dil Bechara as the OTT platform in which it was released has reportedly not initiated any talks about the same. But yes, the fans will surely be able to watch the rest of Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies on the silver screen again. That will be a humble tribute to the MS Dhoni star on the part of the theatre owners. This piece of good news is sure to leave the SSR fans happy. What are your thoughts about the same? Are you going to watch his re-released movies in the theatres? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

