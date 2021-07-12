Wimbledon 2021: Priyanka Chopra & Ayushmann Khurrana congratulate ‘G.O.A.T’ Novak Djokovic on lifting the cup

Novak Djokovic has won the title for the sixth time. Check out how Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana congratulated the man of the hour.

Serbian legend Novak Djokovic lifted the Wimbledon cup for the sixth time on Sunday in a historic win. Novak had a nail-biting game with Italy’s Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. The win also earned Novak 20th Grand Slam title. History books will remember that he equaled the record against the legendary masters of the game including Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of Spain. Congratulations and applauses are pouring in for Novak from all corners of the world considering the level of excitement amongst fans for the Wimbledon. and Ayushmann Khurrana took to their respective Instagram stories and congratulated the ‘G.O.A.T’.

Priyanka Chopra visited the stadium to witness the event live along with her friends. She posted pictures on her Instagram regarding her latest visit to Wimbledon as she had ‘an amazing weekend’. Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story and posted a picture of Novak. He called Novak the ‘G.O.A.T’. On the work front, Ayushmann has several films lined up for his release. He has completed the shooting of his upcoming project ‘Anek’ where he has collaborated yet again with the Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha. He has also signed up for a quirky comedy titled ‘Doctor G’ along with Rakul Preet Singh.

Ayushmann will also be seen in a film alongside Vaani Kapoor titled ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and the shooting for the project has been completed. Priyanka Chopra on the other hand will be seen in the prestigious ‘Matrix’ franchise along with Keanu Reeves and a romantic comedy titled ‘Text For You’ amongst others.

