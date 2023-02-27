With 82.8K followers, Zeenat Aman says she will use her Instagram to highlight causes and issues

It’s undeniable that celebrities and public figures have great influence over their fans, who look up to them. They have massive fame and popularity, and their social media platforms allow them to communicate with fans. Many celebs love sharing about their day-to-day lives and giving fans a closer look at their world. Additionally, a lot of celebrities use their social media platforms to address significant issues, and make people aware of important causes. Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who made her Instagram debut on February 11, has already amassed over 82.8k followers in just a few weeks. The actress has been sharing interesting anecdotes, and musings on her career, and also recently addressed the issue of gender pay gap in Bollywood! Now, in her latest post, Zeenat Aman has shared that she wants to use her platform to highlight important causes and issues.

Zeenat Aman recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture that shows her sitting on a chair with a book on the table in front of her. In her caption, she thanked her followers, sharing that she is touched by all the comments, messages and love that she has received. The veteran actress has followers from different parts of the world, and she wrote that she is ‘gobsmacked by the sheer geographic diversity’ of her well-wishers. She added that she and her sons Azaan and Zahaan have been discussing the purpose of her presence on Instagram.

“Over the past week, my boys and I have been discussing the purpose of my presence here. As well as how to use Instagram as more than just a platform for my memories, work and vanity. So I think, once in a while, I will take to Instagram to spotlight causes, issues or organisations that I feel hold meaning for society as a whole,” wrote Zeenat Aman. She wrote about her love for animals, and that animal welfare is something she will definitely address. For today, she urged her fans to follow the Instagram page of PARI network, which brings out stories from rural India. “I specifically chose PARI today because I see the evaporation of authentic rural stories from mainstream storytelling, and am aware of how much news space even the most banal celebrity updates occupy,” wrote Zeenat Aman.