‘With Bollywood’s biggest’: Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan meets Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in NYC; see PIC

If you don’t already know, Bollywood’s star couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are having a gala time enjoying a vacation in New York along with their daughter Raha. In the past, several pictures of the couple clicking selfies with their fans in NYC made it online. Ranbir was also spotted photobombing Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline at the US Open Tennis Championships 2023.

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan met Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in NYC

Enjoying family time together, Ranbir and Alia are also meeting with popular celebs and taking pics with them. Taking to Instagram, Afghan international cricketer Rashid Khan shared a picture of him with the couple. In the pic, Khan stood in the center as the trio posed for the camera with a smile. Dressed in a plain black t-shirt and pants, Alia looked refreshing and well-rested. Ranbir also sported a loungewear set and had a cap on.

Sharing the picture, the cricketer wrote, “With Bollywood’s biggest (star emoji) It was lovely to meet you #RANBIR @aliaabhatt.”

Take a look at his post:

A while back, National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt revealed her schedule on a day off during her NYC vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha. The actress was seen relaxing by the pool in a red swimsuit, doing nothing. The video also attracted the attention of actor Arjun Kapoor who commented, “Need this sched and this hotel in my life.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

This has been a blessed year for actress Alia Bhatt. Apart from the roaring success of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. The cherry on the cake was her winning the Best Actress award at the 2023 National Films Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is currently soaking all that in and taking some time off from work.

As for Ranbir Kapoor, he also started the year with his blockbuster hit film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which also starred actress Shraddha Kapoor. Currently, he is filming for his upcoming action thriller Animal alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

