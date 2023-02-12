With DDLJ’s re-release, Pathaan faces a tough competition against Raj, Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacted

After 28 years, the longest-running movie in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is back again on the big screen o the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The SRK-Kajol starrer and the epitome of romance in the history of Bollywood, DDLJ will be showcased in theatres in major cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Chennai, Hyderabad, etc. from 10th February. Recently, Yash Raj Films took to social media to confirm the re-release of the movie.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared the news on their social media handles on February 9 with the caption, “Come fall in love with DDLJ all over again, in cinemas tomorrow onwards for one week.” Fans went crazy and showered their love on the actors and the film. Recently, they again shared the poster of the film with the poster of Pathaan on the same post. “Blockbusters unite! Watch #DDLJ and #Pathaan this Valentine’s week at cinemas near you!”, reads the post. Shah Rukh Khan reshared the post with a humorous caption. He feels Pathaan will face tough competition against Raj. He wrote, “Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai.”