With DDLJ’s re-release, Pathaan faces a tough competition against Raj, Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacted
Yash Raj Films re-released Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge in theatres this week ahead of Valentine’s Day. SRK gave a funny response to this.
After 28 years, the longest-running movie in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is back again on the big screen o the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The SRK-Kajol starrer and the epitome of romance in the history of Bollywood, DDLJ will be showcased in theatres in major cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Chennai, Hyderabad, etc. from 10th February. Recently, Yash Raj Films took to social media to confirm the re-release of the movie.
Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared the news on their social media handles on February 9 with the caption, “Come fall in love with DDLJ all over again, in cinemas tomorrow onwards for one week.” Fans went crazy and showered their love on the actors and the film. Recently, they again shared the poster of the film with the poster of Pathaan on the same post. “Blockbusters unite! Watch #DDLJ and #Pathaan this Valentine’s week at cinemas near you!”, reads the post. Shah Rukh Khan reshared the post with a humorous caption. He feels Pathaan will face tough competition against Raj. He wrote, “Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai.”
Fans went nostalgic over the post and were quick to choose their sides between Pathaan and Raj. However, few fans wished for the success of both movies. One fan commented, “#Pathaan and all your movies will keep on creating and breaking records. As you yourself said...RAJ BELONGS TO HOME so #DDLJ was, is and will always remain the most loved one by all, ddlj will always be THAT CONSTANT. People will watch both.” Another commented, “You are the most romantic hero, so we will watch both.”
DDLJ vs Pathaan
Aditya Chopra directed Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ), which is an all-time hit film that made Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan a household name. Fans across 36 major cities, across the country, can rewatch their favorite love story on the big screen. The film is still being shown in a cinema called Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai. Pathaan marks the return of King Khan and broke several Indian box-office records. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film. For SRK fans, the re-release of the film means a double treat during Valentine's Day as the film Pathaan is also running successfully.
