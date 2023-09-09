'With due respect...': Shilpa Shetty reacts to Dhadkan helmer being upset with her for doing an item song

Shilpa Shetty started her acting career in the 1990s with Baazigar and then acted in several successful films. One of the most memorable films of her career has to be the 2000 romantic drama Dhadkan directed by Dharmesh Darshan. Starring Shilpa, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, the film was delayed for nearly four years.

Shilpa Shetty recalls doing an item song after Dhadkan was delayed

In an interview with Zoom, Shilpa said that she went through a personal and a professional low after the film was delayed. But she used the time to learn makeup etc. She said, "So, I remember there was a time when Dhadkan was stalled and was not going to happen, and I got offered ‘UP Bihar…’ I didn’t know when it was going to be made because the director was working on another project, he didn’t say that he wasn’t making it, but I knew it would take a couple of years. So, I said ‘Now what’?”

The actress then revealed that Dharmesh Darshan was upset with her for doing an item song for Shool. “He was very upset when I decided to take up ‘UP Bihar…’ and thank God I did, because it brought me back in the news", she added. The reason for his reaction, according to her, was that the character of Anjali in Dhadkan was supposed to be classy. She explains, "With due respect to him, I felt it was a decision I should take in my life. And in life, if people follow their convictions and instincts, then they’ll be able to achieve a lot because I feel we underestimate the power of our instincts."

Dhadkan was released on August 11, 2000, and met with a positive response. It ended up becoming a major commercial success and garnered eight Filmfare nominations. Out of which, it won in two categories. Later in her career, she starred in several iconic songs including Shut Up and Bounce from the 2008 film Dostana.

Shilpa Shetty wants to work with Govinda

In the same interview, the Baazigar actress said she believes her best on-screen chemistry was with Govinda. She also revealed that her character in her upcoming film Sukhee is a big Govinda fan. The two have worked together in films like Chhote Sarkar and Pardesi Babu. She also said that she wanted to work with Ranveer Singh and expressed her admiration for Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra. With the latter, she is working in Rohit Shetty's upcoming action cop web series titled Indian Police Force.

Shilpa will be next seen in the slice-of-life comedy film Sukhee which will be released theatrically on September 22nd.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Gifting you a mirror...': Shilpa Shetty showers birthday wishes on husband Raj Kundra in a romantic post