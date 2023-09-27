'With Jawan now I am only...': Shah Rukh Khan has a hilarious response when asked which book he is reading

Shah Rukh Khan's last release was the action thriller Jawan which turned out to be a massive commercial success. Basking in its box office numbers, King Khan has been very active on social media lately to thank his fans. Recently, he conducted his popular ask SRK session on Twitter to interact with his fans about several things.

Shah Rukh Khan answers which book he is currently reading

Today, on September 27th, Shah Rukh Khan started his ask SRK session on Twitter where a fan asked him which book he is currently reading. They asked, "@iamsrk Sir your current book that your reading? Love you #AskSRK" SRK wrote a hilarious response to his fan. He tweeted: "With #Jawan now I am only reading Account books….ha ha. Joking…."

Before starting the session, the Jawan actor wrote that he would be doing the session as he had some free time in the middle of shoots. He tweeted, "Away shooting. Been told call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean."

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Atlee's action thriller film Jawan. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and stars SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It received the biggest box-office opening for a Bollywood film in history and has so far surpassed the 1000-crore club.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama film Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film is based on the issue of illegal immigration and is slated to release internationally on December 21st. It will be released in India on December 22nd. Recently, a source told Pinkvilla about this release strategy. They said: "Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize on word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into Christmas holiday."

