With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi gear up for their first Dharma Film

On May 25, Karan Johar launched the poster of his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, kick-starting a 2-month long marketing campaign. The posters featured the lead members of the film – Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The posters have spiked curiosity around the plot of the film and there has also been chatter about the film’s music album composed by Pritam. As the countdown for release has begun, here’s a short trivia on this family-driven romantic comedy.

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi team up for the first time

While Dharmendra has been acting in the Hindi Film Industry for over 5 decades now, this is his first feature film with Dharma Productions. That’s not all, this is also Shabana Azmi’s first film for Dharma Productions, and she too has been active in the industry for over 4 decades now. The coincidence doesn’t end here. Through their illustrious career, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the first collaboration of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi too. It’s a case of many firsts and according to insiders, the audience will be in for a treat to see the dynamic of Dharam Ji with Shabana on the screen.

Watch Out for Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan

“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is essentially a love story of two protagonists – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt – but there’s a reason why Karan got Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi on board. The track of senior actors, including Jaya Bachchan (who teams up with Karan again after K3G) in Rocky Rani is a blast and Karan will unveil various facets of the film with the teaser and trailer, which are expected to be out in the month of June,” revealed a source close to the development.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani celebrates 25 years of Karan Johar – the director and is set to hit the big screen on July 28. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor on becoming an action hero: ‘I want to do action but who the hell will make it?’