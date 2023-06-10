Witness Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s dreamy wedding in Satyapem Ki Katha’s new song Aaj Ke Baad; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been stealing hearts with their crackling chemistry in Satyaprem Ki Katha ever since the first poster came out. The trailer of the film that was released recently has grabbed everyone’s attention and fans have been waiting with bated breaths to witness the love saga on the silver screen. After the release of the first song Naseeb Se from the film, it’s time to witness the second song Aaj ke Baad released today.

Satyaprem Ki Katha’s second song Aaj Ke Baad released

The new song Aaj Ke Baad is all about Satyaprem and Katha getting married. It is indeed the wedding song of the season and you are going to witness Kartik Aaryan as the groom who is too excited to marry the love of his life Kiara Advani who appears emotional and in two minds. The song sung by Manan Bhardwaj & Tulsi Kumar had everyone’s attention ever since fans heard a bit of it in the trailer. From Haldi, Mehendi to a royal wedding, this song will take you through the beautiful wedding of a gorgeous couple. What remains to be understood is the reason behind Kiara’s emotional eyes.

Check it out:

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Apart from Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, Satyaprem Ki Katha cast also includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

