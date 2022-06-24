From Woh 7 Din to JugJugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor reminisces his 39 years of Bollywood journey; WATCH

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, on Thursday night took to his Instagram handle to share his wonderful journey in Bollywood with his fans. The actor shared a video clip from his film ‘Woh 7 Din’ on his Insta and calling it a trip down memory lane, he wrote: “From Prem Pratap Singh Patiyalawale in #Woh7Din to Bheem in Jug Jugg Jeeyo who’s also from Patiala! It’s been such a wonderful journey! My life changed 39 years ago and the nostalgia is real! This video is a trip down memory lane!”

It was just yesterday, when the actor had revealed that in his spanning four decades, he did some films for his friends even though he ‘wasn't convinced' with the scripts. The actor opened up about his career during a recent media interaction at the promotions of JugJugg Jeeyo. He also talked about the ups and downs in his film career and said, “There have been lows. But those times have not been too bad either as they were more touch and go kind of lows. So, I feel very fortunate that way.” The actor also credited his hard work and lady luck for his success and said that he made the right choices at the right time and never took it lightly.

Click here to see Anil's post:

Anil Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1979 film Hamare Tumhare. He later appeared in several films such as Tezaab, Mr. India, Beta, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, and Lamhe, among others. Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, the actor will be seen in Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. He will also be seen in Animal, which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy and will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.

Speaking of JugJugg Jeeyo, the film is produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24.

