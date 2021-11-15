Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? First Look: Pratik Gandhi and Taapsee Pannu are on a quest to find his missing bride

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll these days. After a stupendous performance in Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket, the actress has been making headlines for having some interesting movies in her kitty. Amid this, Taapsee Pannu is once again creating a buzz and this time for her new project. We are talking about Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Pratik Gandhi. The Thappad actress took the social media by a storm this morning as she shared the first look poster of his movie.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee shared a still with his co-star Pratik from the movie wherein the actress was seen dressed as a cop. On the other hand, the Scam 1992 star was seen dressed as a groom in the pic and the duo was looking out for his missing bride. Taapsee had captioned the image as, “Pratik Gandhi and I are all set to find his missing bride in Junglee Pictures & Roy Kapur Films’ next comedy-drama #WohLadkiHaiKahaan?”.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi’s first look from Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan:

To note, this is the first time Taapsee will be seen donning the uniform on the big screen and she is quite excited about it. Helmed by Arshad Syed, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan happens to be a comedy drama. Talking about the movie, Taapsee told Mid Day, “I loved the strong and thoroughly entertaining character that Arshad had written for me. It is exciting to partner with a producer as prolific as Sid, as well as Pratik, whose performance in Scam 1992 left a lasting impression on me”. Apart from this, Taapsee will be seen in Loop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu etc.