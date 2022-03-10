Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta reveals why she left tennis: Mentally I would just collapse on the court

Masaba Gupta is currently one of the most well-known fashion designers in the country. Apart from her fashion game, she's also making waves in Tinseltown, whether it's as a judge on the fashion reality show Supermodel Of The Year or in the first season of the tv show Masaba Masaba, which was based on her life and streamed on an OTT platform. For today’s episode of Woman Up Season 3, we had the amazing opportunity of interviewing this wonder woman. Masaba Gupta talked about how she was bullied as a kid and how she conquered her fears to become a confident, independent woman who runs her own business today. She also revealed what life has taught her and how her mother has always been an inspiration to her. Talking about the tough decisions she took in her life, Masaba confessed her reason for leaving tennis, a sport she pursued professionally.

Masaba Gupta used to be involved in a lot of sports and naturally had an athletic build like her father, the legendary cricketer Vivian Richards. We asked her if her body type becoming more bulkier and not ‘ladylike’ made her resent working out. Masaba confessed that she did have doubts. She said that she asked herself if she was doing the right thing to her skin as she spent a lot of time in the sun. She also said that she feared that she’d become so muscular and heavy that there would be no felinity left in her. She added that she never wanted to give up her sport. However, the only reason that made her give up playing professional tennis, she revealed, was her mind. “I had a lot of physical strength.

Check Masaba Gupta's video:

I was probably stronger than everybody else who was playing in my age group. But mentally, I would just collapse on a tennis court.” She said. Thus, she expressed this was the reason why she gave up sports.

